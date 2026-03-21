Altercation late in first half leads to 4 ejected from Thunder-Wizards

Oklahoma’s Jaylin Williams and Washington’s Justin Champagnie were ejected following an altercation late in the first half of the matchup between the Thunder and Wizards on Saturday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams and Washington’s Justin Champagnie were ejected following an altercation late in the first half of the Thunder’s 132-111 victory Saturday night.

Following a basket by Washington’s Anthony Gill, Williams and Champagnie began shoving each other under the basket. Gill and Oklahoma City’s Ajay Mitchell became involved and the altercation quickly escalated and spilled into the seating area behind the basket before order was restored.

After a lengthy review by the officials, Champagnie and Williams each received two technical fouls and were ejected. Mitchell and Cason Wallace of the Thunder each received one technical foul and were also ejected.

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