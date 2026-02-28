Mavs waive Tyus Jones, who was a player involved in the Anthony Davis trade

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have waived point guard Tyus Jones, one of the players involved in the three-team…

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have waived point guard Tyus Jones, one of the players involved in the three-team trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards.

The move announced Saturday gives Jones a chance to pursue a deal with a contender needing backcourt help. The 29-year-old made the playoffs three consecutive seasons with Memphis from 2021-23.

The Mavericks now have the flexibility to convert rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard to a standard contract. Nembhard is closing in on the maximum number of NBA games allowed for players on two-way deals.

Jones made two starts among eight appearances for the Mavericks, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per game. He was traded by Orlando to Charlotte a day before going to Dallas in a three-team deal involving nine players before the trade deadline.

The best season for Jones was 2023-24 with Washington, when he averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists. He received votes for Sixth Man of the Year the previous two seasons with the Grizzlies.

