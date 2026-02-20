Alondes Williams has career night in the Wizards’ victory over the Pacers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alondes Williams had career highs with 25 points and 10 rebounds in his 11th NBA game and the Washington Wizards swept a back-to-back set with the Indiana Pacers with a 131-118 victory Friday night.
Sharife Cooper matched his career high with 18 points for Washington, which moved two games above Indiana at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and a half-game in front of Brooklyn, which played later at Oklahoma City.
Jay Huff scored 22 points and tied a career best with five 3-pointers for Indiana. The Pacers finished 2-4 on a six-game trip.
Quenton Jackson added 21 points for Indiana. Micah Potter had 18, and Jarace Walker added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Indiana’s Pascal Siakam missed a second consecutive game to manage a nagging left hamstring injury. Washington’s Kyshawn George sat with a sprained left toe after playing 19 minutes in Thursday night.
Williams, a fourth-year pro who signed a 10-day contract Monday, finished 9 of 11 from the floor and made all five of his free throws. The 26-year-old scored 11 points in a fourth quarter that began with the teams tied at 92.
He finished his night by converting an alley-oop dunk off Cooper’s feed, feeding Cooper for a transition layup and then making his second 3-pointer with just over a minute to play.
Up next
Pacers: Host Dallas on Sunday.
Wizards: Host Charlotte on Sunday.
___
AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.