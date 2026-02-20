Alondes Williams has career night in the Wizards’ victory over the Pacers

Alondes Williams had career highs with 25 points and 10 rebounds in his 11th NBA game and the Washington Wizards swept a back-to-back set with the Indiana Pacers with a 131-118 victory Friday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alondes Williams had career highs with 25 points and 10 rebounds in his 11th NBA game and the Washington Wizards swept a back-to-back set with the Indiana Pacers with a 131-118 victory Friday night.

Sharife Cooper matched his career high with 18 points for Washington, which moved two games above Indiana at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and a half-game in front of Brooklyn, which played later at Oklahoma City.

Jay Huff scored 22 points and tied a career best with five 3-pointers for Indiana. The Pacers finished 2-4 on a six-game trip.

Quenton Jackson added 21 points for Indiana. Micah Potter had 18, and Jarace Walker added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana’s Pascal Siakam missed a second consecutive game to manage a nagging left hamstring injury. Washington’s Kyshawn George sat with a sprained left toe after playing 19 minutes in Thursday night.

Williams, a fourth-year pro who signed a 10-day contract Monday, finished 9 of 11 from the floor and made all five of his free throws. The 26-year-old scored 11 points in a fourth quarter that began with the teams tied at 92.

He finished his night by converting an alley-oop dunk off Cooper’s feed, feeding Cooper for a transition layup and then making his second 3-pointer with just over a minute to play.

