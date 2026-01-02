Washington hosts Brooklyn in conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (10-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Brooklyn Nets (10-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits Washington in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Wizards have gone 5-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 8-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn gives up 114.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Wizards’ 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Nets allow. The Nets’ 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Wizards 129-106 in their last meeting on Nov. 16. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 34 points, and Kyshawn George led the Wizards with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 20 points and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Nets. Cam Thomas is averaging 21 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (hip).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Egor Demin: day to day (back), Terance Mann: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.