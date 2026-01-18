Jamal Murray scores 42 points to lead Nuggets to victory over Wizards

Jamal Murray scored 42 points on 15-for-24 shooting and the Denver Nuggets pulled away in the final minutes for a 121-115 win over the Washington Wizards.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, drives to the basket between Washington Wizards guard Justin Champagnie, left, and center Alex Sarr, front right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP/David Zalubowski) Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, drives to the basket between Washington Wizards guard Justin Champagnie, left, and center Alex Sarr, front right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP/David Zalubowski) DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 42 points on 15-for-24 shooting and the Denver Nuggets pulled away in the final minutes for a 121-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 110, Murray hit a 3-pointer with 2:12 to play to put the Nuggets ahead to stay. He then added another jumper and a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 117-110.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had a season-high 30 points and Peyton Watson scored 21 as Denver, still playing without the injured Nikola Jokic (left knee bone bruise), won its fourth in a row and for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Kyshawn George had 29 points to lead the Wizards, who lost their sixth in a row including all four on this road trip. Khris Middleton and Alex Sarr scored 16 each.

The Nuggets shot 53% from the floor in the game including 40% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets made 14 3-pointers compared to the Wizards 11.

Murray scored 23 points in the first half and the Nuggets went into the break trailing 63-62. The Wizards held onto the lead through the third and entered the fourth up 86-83. Murray’s 16-point fourth quarter helped the Nuggets finish off the victory.

