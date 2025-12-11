Wizards take on the Cavaliers on 3-game losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -14.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Wizards play Cleveland.

The Wizards are 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-8 in conference games. Cleveland is eighth in the league scoring 15.9 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 4.8.

The Wizards score 112.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 8 the Cavaliers won 148-115 led by 24 points from Mitchell, while CJ McCollum scored 25 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Wizards. Tristan Vukcevic is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 30.5 points and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Dean Wade is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Sharife Cooper: day to day (calf), Tre Johnson: out (hip), Bilal Coulibaly: out (oblique), Corey Kispert: out (thumb), Alex Sarr: day to day (adductor).

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (personal), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Jarrett Allen: out (finger).

