Spurs rebound from NBA Cup loss to beat Wizards 119-94

San Antonio rookie Dylan Harper had a season-high 24 points and the Spurs led for all but 22 seconds in defeating the Washington Wizards 119-94 on Thursday night to rebound from a disappointing loss in the NBA Cup final.

The New York Knicks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final quarter to beat San Antonio on Tuesday night in Las Vegas to capture the NBA Cup,

The Spurs (19-7) had the optimal opponent to bounce back against in the league-worst Wizards (4-21)

Because the NBA Cup final does not count against the season statistics or standings, San Antonio has won four straight and 11 of 14 .

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 17 minutes. Wembanyama’s minutes were restricted in his third game back after missing 12 games due to a calf injury. San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said pregame that Wembanyama’s minutes would be restricted Thursday in preparation for him to play Friday in Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back.

Wembanyama blocked a layup from fellow French center Alex Sarr in the second quarter to extend his streak to 99 consecutive games with a block.

Sarr had 18 points, and Bub Carrington added 17 points.

Bilal Coulibaly made one of two free throws to give Washington its first lead at 58-57 with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter. San Antonio wing Devin Vassell drained a 3-pointer 22 seconds later to spark a 14-2 and the Spurs would extend their lead to 26 points.

Coulibaly finished with just three points.

Vassell added 18 points and Stephon Castle had 17 points for the Spurs.

San Antonio, which had not played at home since beating Memphis on Dec. 2, returns to the road for games at Atlanta and Washington.

