Sarr, McCollum lift the Wizards to their second win over the Grizzlies in 9 days, 116-112

Alex Sarr scored 20 points and blocked a career-best six shots to help the Washington Wizards to a 116-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Sarr scored 20 points and blocked a career-best six shots to help the Washington Wizards to a 116-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

CJ McCollum added 16 points for Washington (7-23), which earned its first back-to-back victories of the season and second win over Memphis in nine days. McCollum scored six in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards outrebounded the Grizzlies 54-42 and overcame 19 turnovers — eight alone by Bub Carrington. Washington’s Justin Champagnie had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 21 for Memphis (15-17), which failed to reach the .500 mark for the first time since the Grizzlies were 3-3 following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 31.

They also fell short of reaching .500 in their 130-122 home loss to Washington on Dec. 20.

After the Wizards built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter with a 26-7 run, the Grizzlies closed to 108-107 on Santi Aldama’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:52 left.

But McCollum and Khris Middleton combined to score the last eight points while Washington held Memphis scoreless for the next 2:35.

Morant then hit a dunk and added a late 3-pointer off a turnover to close it to 114-112 with 6 seconds remaining, but Middleton’s two free throws sealed it.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Wizards: Close a three-game homestand Monday against Phoenix.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.