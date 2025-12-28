Live Radio
Home » Washington Wizards » Sarr, McCollum lift the…

Sarr, McCollum lift the Wizards to their second win over the Grizzlies in 9 days, 116-112

The Associated Press

December 28, 2025, 9:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Sarr scored 20 points and blocked a career-best six shots to help the Washington Wizards to a 116-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

CJ McCollum added 16 points for Washington (7-23), which earned its first back-to-back victories of the season and second win over Memphis in nine days. McCollum scored six in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards outrebounded the Grizzlies 54-42 and overcame 19 turnovers — eight alone by Bub Carrington. Washington’s Justin Champagnie had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 21 for Memphis (15-17), which failed to reach the .500 mark for the first time since the Grizzlies were 3-3 following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 31.

They also fell short of reaching .500 in their 130-122 home loss to Washington on Dec. 20.

After the Wizards built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter with a 26-7 run, the Grizzlies closed to 108-107 on Santi Aldama’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:52 left.

But McCollum and Khris Middleton combined to score the last eight points while Washington held Memphis scoreless for the next 2:35.

Morant then hit a dunk and added a late 3-pointer off a turnover to close it to 114-112 with 6 seconds remaining, but Middleton’s two free throws sealed it.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Wizards: Close a three-game homestand Monday against Phoenix.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up