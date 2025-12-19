Live Radio
Home » Washington Wizards » Memphis and Washington meet…

Memphis and Washington meet in non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 2:07 AM

Washington Wizards (4-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-14, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards visit the Memphis Grizzlies in cross-conference action.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-7 at home. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards are 2-12 in road games. Washington averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Grizzlies average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Wizards give up (14.8). The Wizards are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.7% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Grizzlies. Jock Landale is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Carlton Carrington is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Javon Small: out (toe), Cam Spencer: day to day (personal), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Malaki Branham: day to day (thumb), Corey Kispert: day to day (thumb), Alex Sarr: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up