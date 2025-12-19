Memphis and Washington meet in non-conference showdown

Washington Wizards (4-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-14, eighth in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday,…

Washington Wizards (4-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-14, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards visit the Memphis Grizzlies in cross-conference action.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-7 at home. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards are 2-12 in road games. Washington averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Grizzlies average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Wizards give up (14.8). The Wizards are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.7% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Grizzlies. Jock Landale is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Carlton Carrington is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Javon Small: out (toe), Cam Spencer: day to day (personal), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Malaki Branham: day to day (thumb), Corey Kispert: day to day (thumb), Alex Sarr: day to day (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

