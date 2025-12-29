Brooks, Gillespie lead streaking Suns past improving Wizards, 115-101

Rookie Tre Johnson scored a career-high 24 points for the Wizards, who fell 115-101 to the Suns to fail in its bid to win three straight for the first time since Feb 1-5.

Suns Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) races downcourt against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, right, for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Suns Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, center, goes up against Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Suns Wizards Basketball Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) attempts to shoot against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Suns Wizards Basketball Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards, left, attempts to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Suns Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) attempts a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Collin Gillespie added 25 to help the Phoenix Suns win their fourth game in a row, 115-101 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Devin Booker added 22 points for the Suns, who have won five of their last six and the first three on a four-game road trip.

Phoenix sank 17 of 40 3-pointers (42.5%) and led Washington 20-9 in offensive rebounds while moving six games above .500 (19-13) for the first time this season.

This victory came without center Mark Williams, who served a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation in Saturday’s 129-114 win at New Orleans.

Rookie Tre Johnson scored a career-high 24 points for Washington, which failed in its bid to win three straight for the first time since Feb 1-5.

CJ McCollum added 17 points for the rebuilding Wizards, who entered Monday with the NBA’s second-worst record, but are 4-4 in their last eight.

Johnson surpassed his previous career high of 19 with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Alex Sarr followed with a runner to close Washington’s halftime deficit of seven to two.

The Suns answered with a 16-3 run to push their lead to 77-62. Royce O’Neale and Gillespie hit consecutive 3-pointers to complete the stretch.

Up next

Suns: Close their road trip Wednesday in Cleveland.

Wizards: Visit Milwaukee on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.