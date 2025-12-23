Bridges and the Hornets host conference foe Washington

Washington Wizards (5-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Washington Wizards (5-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets host CJ McCollum and the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets are 2-4 in division games. Charlotte averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wizards are 3-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Sarr averaging 5.9.

The Hornets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Hornets allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Wizards 139-113 in their last matchup on Oct. 26. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 38 points, and McCollum led the Wizards with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Carlton Carrington is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: day to day (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (elbow), Collin Sexton: day to day (quadriceps).

Wizards: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (ankle), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

