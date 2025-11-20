Wizards visit Raptors Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Washington Wizards (1-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-5, second in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Friday, 7:30…

Washington Wizards (1-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Raptors are 9-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 54.9 points per game in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.4.

The Wizards are 0-9 in conference play. Washington averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Raptors make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.9%). The Wizards average 112.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 114.9 the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 109.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Alex Sarr: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.