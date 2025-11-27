Wizards visit Pacers Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Washington Wizards (2-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30…

Washington Wizards (2-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -6.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers take on the Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Pacers are 1-8 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards have gone 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 128.2 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.9%.

The Pacers score 109.6 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 128.2 the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Pacers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wizards. CJ McCollum is averaging 46.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 68.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 108.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 115.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Wizards: Kyshawn George: day to day (illness), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hip), Tre Johnson: day to day (hip).

