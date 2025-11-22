Live Radio
Washington takes on Chicago on 13-game losing streak

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 2:04 AM

Washington Wizards (1-14, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -12.5; over/under is 244.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to stop its 13-game losing streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Bulls are 5-5 in conference games. Chicago is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards have gone 0-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls’ 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.9% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 119.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 109.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Coby White: day to day (calf).

Wizards: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hip), Alex Sarr: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

