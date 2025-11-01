Paolo Banchero’s 4th double-double powers Magic to 125-94 rout of Wizards

Paolo Banchero had 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 125-94 on Saturday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 125-94 on Saturday night.

Banchero shot 9 for 15 from the field and went 3 of 6 from 3-point range in 26 minutes for his fourth double-double.

Wendell Carder Jr. added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Franz Wagner scored 25 points as the Magic won consecutive games after an early season four-game skid.

Orlando outrebounded Washington 53-40 — a margin that narrowed late — and held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. The Magic are 2-2 on their five-game trip and 3-4 overall.

Keyshawn George scored 17 points and CJ McCollum added 13 as the Wizards lost their fourth straight overall and third straight at home. Washington has dropped 11 consecutive games against the Magic.

The Wizards shot 39.8% (39 of 98) from the floor in their lowest-scoring game of the new season.

After a first quarter of seven ties and four lead changes, Orlando outscored Washington 43-21 in the second and held a 75-56 lead at halftime.

Banchero hit 5 of 7 shots and scored 15 points, and Wagner added 11 points as the Magic shot 60.9% from the floor in the period.

Orlando built its lead to 30 points in the third quarter, allowing Magic coach Jamahl Mosley to lean mostly on his bench down the stretch.

Up next

Magic: At Atlanta on Monday

Wizards: At New York Knicks on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.