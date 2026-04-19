Bowie 18-year-old arrested in carjacking of Prince George’s Co. court clerk

Prince George’s County Police arrested an 18‑year‑old in the carjacking of a court clerk in Bowie. The suspect faces multiple charges.

Prince George’s County Police in Maryland have arrested an 18-year-old Bowie man in the carjacking of the county’s court clerk.

Mahasin El Amin, the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, said she was carjacked Thursday after briefly pulling over her Lexus to take a phone call.

Police said the carjacking happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Grand Way Boulevard, off Landover Road, in Bowie.

Investigators said the suspect, Kairee Hicks, showed El Amin a handgun during the carjacking before fleeing in her vehicle. El Amin said the suspect approached her car wearing a face mask and a brown hoodie.

“I just freaked out,” El Amin told WTOP’s news partner 7News. “It was the scariest thing that has ever happened to me in my life. It was so quick, just like that. And all the thoughts … like ‘I’m literally going to die.'”

Police located El Amin’s vehicle Friday in the Lanham area. When officers tried to pull it over, Hicks fled, leading police on a brief pursuit before crashing the car and running away on foot, police said.

Hicks was located and arrested later that day. Police said officers recovered a loaded handgun with an “obliterated serial number” at the time of his arrest.

According to police, Hicks was charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, illegal possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, among additional charges.

Police also said Hicks was charged in connection with an April 10 shooting in which a man was seriously wounded, following a dispute in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online or through the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26‑0020084.

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