Earlier start times & cutting breaks: MCPS changes being considered for next school year

The last day for the 2026-2027 school year for Montgomery County students is set, but it means some calendar adjustments need to be made in order to bank potential makeup days.

The last day for the 2026-2027 school year for Montgomery County students is set, but it means some calendar adjustments need to be made in order to bank potential makeup days.

The school year must end by June 19, 2027, a date set by the Maryland State Board of Education after the district was approved earlier this year for new scheduling guidelines.

Changes being considered by the district for the next school year include:

Starting the school year earlier in August

Identifying religious holidays that can be used as inclement weather makeup days

Shortening either the winter or spring break

Before the matter is decided, MCPS officials are asking for the community to submit their preference in a online survey.

Mapping out makeup days has proved to be a continuous issue for the county during the 2025-2026 school year after snowstorms prompted closures. In fact, efforts to use Eid al-Fitr as a makeup day drew backlash and forced the district to ultimately revert its decision.

The current school year was extended to June 26 before an MSBE waiver allowed officials to trim a few days and shift requirements to allow the system to instead meet a number of school hours.

Whereas the county previously was required to have 180 instructional days, it was allowed to meet a minimum of 1,080 hours of instruction for elementary and middle school students and 1,170 hours for high school students.

The school board is expected to finalize a decision for the 2026-2027 year at its April 30 meeting.

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