Fairfax Co. sergeant arrested on sexual battery charges, police say

A Fairfax County police sergeant was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

A Fairfax County police sergeant was arrested Saturday in Virginia on charges of aggravated sexual battery, the department said.

Police identified the sergeant in a release as Matthew Sylvester, of Warrenton. He was arrested around 1 a.m. by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from an off-duty incident involving two individuals who were known to Sylvester, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Sylvester, 40, is a 16-year police veteran who works in the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Additional details regarding the arrest were not immediately made available by police.

Sylvester is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.