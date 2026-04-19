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Fairfax Co. sergeant arrested on sexual battery charges, police say

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 19, 2026, 3:52 PM

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A Fairfax County police sergeant was arrested Saturday in Virginia on charges of aggravated sexual battery, the department said.

Police identified the sergeant in a release as Matthew Sylvester, of Warrenton. He was arrested around 1 a.m. by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from an off-duty incident involving two individuals who were known to Sylvester, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Sylvester, 40, is a 16-year police veteran who works in the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Additional details regarding the arrest were not immediately made available by police.

Sylvester is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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