McCollum scores 46 as Wizards snap 14-game skid with 132-113 win over Hawks

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum posted season highs with 46 points and 10 made 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards never trailed en route to a 132-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
McCollum missed only three times from beyond the arc and finished one 3 shy of his career high and a franchise record. Washington opened with a 45-point first quarter and 77-point first half, both season bests.
Alex Sarr added 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards (2-15), who snapped a 14-game losing streak — two shy of a franchise record. They earned their first home win since a 116-111 victory over Sacramento on April 2. Washington’s Corey Kispert had 19 points before leaving midway through the third quarter with an apparent wrist injury.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points and Onyeka Okongwu had 20 for Atlanta, which had a two-game win streak snapped in its worst loss since a 138-118 defeat to Toronto in an Oct. 22 season opener.
The Wizards made their first seven 3s to build an early lead as large as 29 in the first quarter before Kispert missed his fourth attempt from beyond the arc with 1:27 left. Their advantage eventually grew to 33 before the Hawks closed in late with both teams’ starters removed.