Hawks visit Wizards Tuesday in NBA Cup group stage

Atlanta Hawks (11-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Wizards have gone 0-2 against division opponents. Washington averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 3-0 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The Wizards’ 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 48.9% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 48.0% the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Wizards. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 28.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 112.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 32.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hip), Tre Johnson: day to day (hip), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), AJ Johnson: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (rest), Trae Young: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (hip).

