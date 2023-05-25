Michael Winger announced president of Wizards, Mystics, Go-Go

Monumental Sports and Entertainment has officially announced Michael Winger as president of Monumental Basketball, making him the top basketball executive for the Wizards, Mystics and the G-League Go-Go.

“Michael’s vast experience and broad range of executive-level skills will provide stability, accountability and leadership for all of our basketball franchises,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis in a statement.

“His influence on helping to restore and sustain excellence at three different teams aligns with our goal of building championship contenders while his collaborative approach supports our shared services structure.”

ESPN was first to report Winger’s hiring.

“I am honored to lead Monumental Basketball, with all three teams standing as proud representations of a unique and powerful region that has shown loyalty and patience throughout various levels of success,” Winger said.

“There is much work to do, but I am confident we can build our programs on sustainable principles that will underscore all of our decisions, reestablishing the prestige and status that we can celebrate with our deserving fans.”

Winger, 43, became the Clippers’ general manager in 2017 and previously spent time in front offices in Oklahoma City and Cleveland.

Part of Winger’s immediate responsibilities will be heading the search for a lead executive for the Wizards.

Winger’s hiring comes after the Wizards fired Tommy Sheppard in April after four seasons as the team’s president and general manager. Sheppard had spent about two decades in Washington’s front office before his dismissal.

The Wizards have gone 35-47 and missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis could be free agents this summer, so there are roster decisions to be made. Washington also has three picks — No. 8, No. 42 and No. 57 — in next month’s NBA draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

