Wizards’ Alex Sarr to miss the Rising Stars event with a hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards is expected to miss Friday’s Rising Stars event at All-Star weekend because of a strained hamstring.

The Wizards said Thursday that Sarr will still go to the festivities in Los Angeles, but the approximate recovery time for the injury is two weeks. Bub Carrington, his Washington teammate, will replace Sarr on the Rising Stars roster.

The 7-foot Sarr is averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in his second NBA season after being picked No. 2 in the 2024 draft. He’s also second in the league with 2.0 blocks per game.

Washington returns from the break next Thursday with a home game against Indiana.

