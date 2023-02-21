Live Radio
Wizards-Hawks moved from TNT to NBC Sports Washington

Bijan Todd

February 21, 2023, 8:28 PM

The NBA has changed the national broadcast plan for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Washington Wizards’ game vs. the Atlanta Hawks that night will no longer air nationally on TNT, as previously scheduled, and will now be carried locally on NBC Sports Washington, the league announced Tuesday. The game itself will still take place at the original tipoff time of 7:30 p.m. EST from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Washington’s contest in Atlanta could prove to be a big game for both teams. At 29-30, Atlanta sits at 8th in the Eastern Conference with the Wizards just a half game behind them at 28-30, good enough for 9th. With the current format to determine playoff seeding, if the regular season were to end today, the Wizards and Hawks would face each other in the play-in tournament prior to the playoff series beginning.

Atlanta also just fired head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, making for an interesting few months to close out their 2022-23 regular season.

