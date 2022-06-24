RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards select Yannick Nzosa…

Wizards select Yannick Nzosa with 54th overall pick

Andrew Gillis

June 24, 2022, 1:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wizards select Yannick Nzosa in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Wizards concluded their 2022 draft with the selection of Yannick Nzosa with the 54th overall pick. A 6-foot-10 international center from DR Congo, he’s played the last two seasons in Spain with Unicaja.

In 29 games for Unicaja in the 2021-22 season, he played 11.1 minutes per game and scored 2.2 points with two rebounds per game in Liga ACB, the top professional division in Spain.

Nzosa is just 18 years old and will not turn 19 until mid-November. Meaning, the Wizards opted for Nzosa’s high-upside, which notably comes on the defensive end of the floor, over other more experienced players they could have selected late in the draft.

Still a raw prospect, Nzosa didn’t begin playing basketball until the age of 12. And with his youth, mobility and upside, he could be considered a draft-and-stash candidate for the Wizards.

In the first round earlier in the night, the Wizards selected former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the 10th overall selection.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up