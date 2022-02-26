CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Cavaliers take on the Wizards on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:00 AM

Washington Wizards (27-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -7

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup with Washington after losing three in a row.

The Cavaliers are 20-14 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA with 25.2 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 8.0.

The Wizards are 20-19 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 15-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 110-93 on Dec. 31. Bradley Beal scored 29 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 11.8 points. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 103.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

