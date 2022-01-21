CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Nets assistant David Vanterpool fined for interfering with live play vs. Wizards

Ethan Cadeaux

January 21, 2022, 9:53 AM

The Washington Wizards were on the wrong side of a controversial play during Wednesday night’s game against the Nets. Now, Brooklyn will have to pay a price for it.

Nets assistant David Vanterpool has been fined $10,000 for interfering with live play, the NBA announced on Thursday. Brooklyn’s organization has additionally been fined $25,000 for the incident.

The play in question came with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, with the Nets leading by six. Vanterpool deflected a pass from Washington guard Spencer Dinwiddie intended for Kyle Kuzma. The referees did not see the interference, as live play went on as Dinwiddie’s pass resulted in a turnover. 

The sequence ended up proving large in Wednesday’s game, as Brooklyn barely escaped Washington’s comeback holding on for a one-point victory.

Several Wizards coaches and players addressed the incident postgame, still in utter disbelief that the referees missed the call.

“That was also horses—, too. Coaches should not be able to stand up… AAU basketball. That’s what it looked like,” Kuzma said.

