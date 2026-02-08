Nets score 80 points in the first half and beat the short-handed Wizards 127-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets used an 80-point first half to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets used an 80-point first half to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 127-113 on Saturday.

With the Wizards having only eight players available, the Nets led by 34 points in the second quarter and went on to snap a three-game losing streak.

Day’Ron Sharpe added 19 points and Noah Clowney had 18 for the Nets, who won for just the second time in 12 games. Rookie Danny Wolf had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Will Riley scored a career-high 27 points for the Wizards. Justin Champagnie added 21 points and nine rebounds.

The teams are tied for 13th in the Eastern Conference at 14-37, playing plenty of young players as they angle for lottery position. But Brooklyn had its full roster on the court Saturday while Washington sat a few players on the first back-to-back games.

Alex Sarr (right ankle soreness), Kyshawn George (right knee contusion) and Bilal Coulibaly (lower back soreness) were all ruled out Saturday, while the players acquired along with Anthony Davis from Dallas on Wednesday weren’t available yet.

The Wizards had won four of their previous six games, including a victory over East-leading Detroit on Thursday in their last outing.

Brooklyn outscored Washington 23-3 over the final 4 1/2 minutes of the first quarter, pushing a six-point lead to 46-20. Porter scored 13 points in the second quarter, with his free throws giving the Nets their largest lead at 60-26.

It was 80-47 at halftime. It was the Nets’ most points in a half since scoring 91 in the first half against Golden State on Dec. 21, 2022.

