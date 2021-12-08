CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bradley Beal launches new logo as part of endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

Mike DePrisco

December 8, 2021, 1:18 PM

Beal launches new logo as part of deal with Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal reached an agreement on a new multi-year footwear and apparel extension with Jordan Brand, a deal the three-time All-Star announced with the launch of a new personal logo. 

Beal originally signed with Jordan toward the end of 2020, joining the likes of Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul in an exclusive group of athletes representing one of sports’ most iconic brands. 

This new deal continues Beal’s affiliation with Jordan with the logo and apparel yet to be announced. Beal’s AAU team, “Bradley Beal Elite” will also now be sponsored by Jordan. 

Beal’s new logo draws several connections to his family and style as a player. The outer black border forms a shield and big “B” to represent his family, the next layer in is a smaller “B” for his first name, and the black lightning bolt in the middle is a symbol of Beal’s reputation as a “silent assassin” on the floor. 

The two outer layers also form the No. 3, which has been Beal’s jersey number since he entered the NBA in 2012. Altogether, the logo is one continuous flow on the page that can be drawn without a break. The smooth flow of the design is also intended to describe Beal’s playing style. 

“A logo is a representation of you,” Beal said on Posted Up with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. “It’s who you are, you want it to pop out at your customer or your fan but also has to be able to tell a story about who you are and what you represent.” 

For those hoping for a signature Beal shoe, you may have to wait a bit longer. Beal’s current deal does not include a personalized basketball sneaker. 

