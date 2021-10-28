Coronavirus News: Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. lifts mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Washington takes on conference foe Atlanta

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 3:00 AM

Atlanta Hawks (3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Washington in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Raul Neto: out (left shoulder), Anthony Gill: out (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (left hamstring).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

