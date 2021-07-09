Report: Lakers assistant Phil Handy interviews for Wizards head coaching job

According to a report, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy interviewed for the Wizards vacant head coach position last month.

Report: Wizards interview Lakers' Phil Handy for head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards continue their search to find their next head coach heading into the 2021-22 season, and it seems the team recently talked to a potential candidate with plenty of NBA Finals experience.

According to the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy interviewed for the Wizards vacant head coach position last month. The 49-year-old has plenty of experience on winning coaching staffs.

Handy made six straight finals appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers, winning one ring with each of those three teams.

Despite his finals streak snapping this season, the assistant coach would understand the grind that it takes to reach the mountain top due to this experience. There are no further details on whether the Wizards have or will conduct a second interview with Handy.

Nonetheless, if the team feels as though the Lakers assistant is their candidate for the job, they’ll need to act fast as Handy will likely command interviews for other head coaching positions.