Davis Bertans exits Wizards’ Game 4 with familiar injury, MRI next

Davis Bertans had finally found his groove. He was raining threes in Game 4 against the Sixers, en route to a playoff career-high 15 points by halftime.

Bertans exits Wizards’ Game 4 with familiar injury, MRI next originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

But because this is still technically the 2020-21 season, which has featured a long string of bad luck for the ‘Latvian Laser,’ it was all cut short by an injury. Bertans exited in the second half with a right calf strain, the same injury which kept him out for two weeks back in March. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington was told.

It was an unfortunate development for the sharpshooter, who has previously scored just eight points total in his previous two games in the series.

“Just hope for the best,” Washington head coach Scott Brooks said.

Bertans has dealt with a wide range of health issues this season. He’s had leg injuries, he needed stitches above his eye and even battled the coronavirus.

The Wizards have an off-day on Tuesday before Game 5 arrives on Wednesday. Earlier in the series, they had two days off in between games, but only having one will affect the chances Bertans can play.

While Washington won Game 4, that was only to avoid a sweep and push the series to 3-1. They are still one loss away from elimination and can use all the shooting help they can get. Bertans made three of the Wizards’ nine total threes. His teammates shot 6-for-18 (33.3%).

Bertans, though, isn’t the only key player with an injury to monitor in this series. The Sixers lost MVP finalist Joel Embiid in the first half with a right knee injury. Both could tip the scales in this series, depending on their availability. Embiid to a greater extent, of course.