Russell Westbrook misses practice, status for Game 3 uncertain

After leaving Wednesday's Game 2 loss with a right ankle injury, Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook was held out of Friday's practice and his status for Game 3 on Saturday is unclear.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks says it will depend on how Westbrook responds to treatment from the team’s medical staff. They will know more on the day of the game.

“He got some treatment. That’s all I know as of right now. He got treatment yesterday,” Brooks said. “I’m sure he’s going to do it around the clock like he always does. He always tries to put himself in the best position to play. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Westbrook, 32, had 10 points and 11 assists in Game 2 before he left with the injury. He had 16 points and 14 assists in Game 1.

If Westbrook can’t play, backup point guard Ish Smith could be promoted to the starting lineup. Or, they could bump up a bench player at another position, like forward Davis Bertans, and move Raul Neto over to the point guard spot. Neto has been starting in place of the injured Deni Avdija on the wing alongside Bradley Beal.

The Wizards, though, will hope Westbrook can be available. They are down 0-2 in the series and they have been their best this season when Westbrook is healthy.