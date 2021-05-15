Russell Westbrook honored to be mentioned in new J. Cole song

Westbrook honored to be mentioned in new J. Cole song originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
J. Cole’s new album called ‘The Off-Season’ came out early Friday morning and on it is a song called ‘a m a r i’ in which he name drops Wizards star Russell Westbrook. The line goes like this:
“How could you ever try to play me? Kill ’em on a song, walk up out the booth, do the Westbrook rock-a-baby.”
After leading the Wizards to a win over the Cavs on Friday, which secured them a spot in the play-in tournament, Westbrook was asked about being mentioned by J. Cole, who is one of the most decorated rappers in the game. It turns out the respect is mutual.
“J. Cole, I’m a huge fan of his music. I’m a huge fan of him as a person more than anything. He’s one of the greats in the hip-hop space,” Westbrook said.
“To be able to be mentioned on his songs and thought of, it’s something as a kid you always think about, hoping you can get named in a song. So, to be able to have that, especially on this album, is pretty cool I must say.”
J. Cole also happens to be a basketball player himself. He’s set to participate in the Basketball Africa League for the Rwanda Patriots. His first game is this Sunday.
Westbrook has never played in a game with J. Cole, but has seen highlights of him on the court. J. Cole played Division I college ball before becoming a famous rapper.
“I know J. Cole can play, that’s what I do know. I just hope he does well, stays healthy and he can compete,” Westbrook said.
This isn’t the first time Westbrook has been mentioned in a rap song. Lil Dicky, A$AP Ferg and Kenrick Lamar are among othes who have dropped his name before.
That’s what it’s like to be Russell Westbrook, apparently.