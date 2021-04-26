CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bradley Beal named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after Wizards go 4-0

Bijan Todd

April 26, 2021, 4:09 PM

Beal named Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Wizards go 4-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Safe to say, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are on quite the roll as April draws to a close. On the final Monday of the month, the NBA announced Beal was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for April 19-26.

Per the league’s press release, Beal was “the only NBA player during the week to score 29 or more points in four games” as the Wizards won all four of their games and extended their winning streak to eight. Beal’s stellar stats go far beyond his point total, though: he also shot 50% from the field, 55% from three and posted 5.8 rebounds per game—all told, this is arguably Beal’s best and most efficient week of his career.

This is the fourth time Beal has won Player of the Week honors, and the first since March 2019. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic earned Player of the Week honors for the Western Conference after scoring 26.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 10.0 apg as the Mavs went 3-0. It was a historic accolade for Doncic, as the Slovenian joined Dirk Nowitzki (16x), Michael Finley (3x) and Jason Kidd (3x) as the only Mavericks to win the award at least three times in a career. Still just 22 years old, Doncic has been arguably the best player in his age group in the league.

For Beal, his efforts have skyrocketed Washington to 27-33 on the year, having won 10 of their last 11 games. At 10th place in the East, the Wizards currently occupy a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.Beal is also neck-and-neck with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry for the 2021 scoring title. At 31.3 ppg, Curry leads Beal (31.1) by a hair as the regular season dwindles down.Washington’s next matchup will be Monday as they take on San Antonio at 7 p.m.

