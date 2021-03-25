NBA Trade Deadline: Wizards trade Troy Brown, Moe Wagner to Bulls

The Wizards traded two young players to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for two young players and in doing so added some athleticism to their frontcourt.

Wizards part ways with Brown, Wagner trade for athletic big originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, ships former first-round picks Troy Brown Jr. and Moe Wagner to Chicago for big man Daniel Gafford and forward Chandler Hutchison. NBC Sports Washington has confirmed the trade.

Gafford, 22, is a 6-foot-10 forward/center who can play above the rim. He’s in his second season averaging 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12.4 minutes per game.

Hutchison is 24, listed at 6-foot-6 and can play the two and the three. He’s averaging 1.9 points in 9.1 minutes this season.

The Wizards letting Brown go ends his unfulfilled tenure in Washington. Only 21 years old, Brown was the 15th overall pick in 2018, but never found a consistent role in head coach Scott Brooks’ rotation.

Gafford is technically under contract for two more years, though the final two seasons are not guaranteed. Hutchison is under team control through next year.

Gafford may find minutes in the Wizards’ rotation, but Hutchison does not have as clear of a path to playing time given his position. Gafford could help the Wizards with rim protection, as he averages 3.3 blocks per-36 minutes for his career.