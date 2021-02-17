Wizards impress CNN’s Wolf Blitzer with first three-game winning streak since 2018

Wizards impress Wolf with first 3-game winning streak since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Thanks to Davis Bertans’…

Wizards impress Wolf with first 3-game winning streak since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Thanks to Davis Bertans’ insane 3-point shooting and Bradley Beal closing things out down the stretch, the Wizards won their third-straight game Wednesday night, which is something they haven’t done in over two years.

Wizards fans had plenty of reason to celebrate after their team beat Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, and that includes CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer, who famously announces election projections for the news network, did a similar type of job announcing the first half of the Wizards’ 2020-21 regular-season schedule with colleague John King.

The Wizards securing a third consecutive win is a bigger deal for this team than most may realize. Not only will it help them dig their way out of an early-season hole in the standings, but it’s the first time since December 2018 that they’ve put together three-straight wins.

On December 1, 3 and 5, they beat the Nets, Knicks and Hawks to improve their record to 11-14. They just haven’t done it since, and it was the longest such streak in the NBA.

With a third-straight victory wrapped up, the Wizards look to make it four in a row Saturday night against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

