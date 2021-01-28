Wizards to get more players back from COVID-19 protocol soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Losers of three straight…

Losers of three straight games since returning to action from their 13-day layoff, the Wizards have some much-needed help on the way.

According to head coach Scott Brooks, most of the players currently out due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol are likely to return on Friday when the team hosts the Hawks. The Wizards have six players in the protocol – Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Moe Wagner, Troy Brown Jr. and Ish Smith – and it sounds like all but one or two could play against Atlanta.

“They’ve been getting some great workouts,” Brooks said. “We have coaches back really working them out and simulating games and game minutes.”

Brooks said the players have been working out for several days and will continue doing so on Thursday while the rest of the team will be off following a back-to-back to close out their road trip. The players in the protocol have built their conditioning up to the equivalent of about 25-to-30 minutes of game time.

“We’ll see how they feel. We don’t know how many, but there’s a great chance we’re gonna have quite a few players back soon. I’m hoping Friday. I can’t guarantee it,” Brooks said.

Even if the Wizards can get two or three players back, that should help. They have come out of their hiatus to post their three lowest points totals of the season so far. The time off and players missing have stalled their offense, which was the second-highest scoring unit in the NBA before their six postponed games.

The Wizards are now 3-11 on the season after their three straight losses. The upcoming schedule is also difficult, with their next three opponents holding records at .500 or better. After that, they see the Heat who are 6-11 but made it to the Finals last year and already beat the Wizards earlier this month.

It is a good time for them to be getting reinforcements.