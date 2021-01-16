Wizards promote Amber Nichols to be only second female G-League GM

The Wizards have hired Amber Nichols as the general manager of their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed.

The Wizards have hired Amber Nichols as the general manager of their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, by promoting her from the assistant GM position, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Nichols takes over for the vacancy left behind by Pops Mensah-Bonsu, who was the team’s first GM but has since moved on to join the Knicks organization. Nichols, who graduated from the University of Richmond in 2014, happens to be the cousin of former Wizards guard John Wall. Like Wall, she is originally from Raleigh, NC.

Nichols played four years at Richmond before working a variety of jobs in the sports industry. According to SB Nation, she was an intern for the Washington Football Team and also in ticket sales for the Sacramento Kings.

Nichols joined the Wizards’ organization at the Go-Go’s inception in 2018. She has now worked her way up to the top job in the Go-Go’s front office.

“Couldn’t be prouder. Amber deserves it,” Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said on a video conference call. “She originally came to the Wizards as an intern; worked her way up.”

Nichols is just the second woman to be a GM in the G-League. She also takes the position just months after Kim Ng made history as the first female GM in four the four major sports when she was hired by the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball.

The Capital City Go-Go are not playing this season due to the coronavirus shutting down the G-League’s normal operations, but they will send players to the league’s bubble in Orlando in a few weeks. They have four players set to be on the Erie Bayhawks: Yoeli Childs, Caleb Holmsley, Jordan Bell and Marlon Taylor.

Once the G-League returns to normalcy, Nichols will oversee the team as they aim to develop talent as the minor league pipeline for the NBA’s Wizards.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.