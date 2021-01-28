CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci on vaccines | CDC on fully vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Wizards announce more schedule changes, including added game vs. Celtics

Mike DePrisco | @NBCSWashington

January 28, 2021, 8:32 PM

The Wizards look to be in store for a busy February. 

The team announced further changes to its first-half schedule Thursday including an added game against the Celtics on February 14 and a rescheduled game against the Heat on February 3. 

Washington will play Boston at 1 p.m. ET on Valentine’s Day, while their game against Miami has been moved to 8 p.m. ET. The matchup with the Celtics was originally reserved for the second half of the season. 

On Wednesday, the league announced two changes to the Wizards’ schedule. A game against the Trail Blazers was moved up from the second half of the schedule to be played on February 2, and their postponed contest with the Hornets was rescheduled to February 7. 

This means the Wizards will play 16 games in the shortest month of the year, including five back-to-backs. The Wizards have only played 14 games so far due to a coronavirus outbreak that resulted in six-straight postponements.

Washington returns home Friday to play the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington. 

