Russell Westbrook becomes first player with triple-double in Wizards debut

Russell Westbrook, the nine-time all-star who averaged a triple-double in three straight seasons, had a historic debut for Washington.

Russell Westbrook and triple-doubles have become somewhat synonymous over the last few years after the nine-time all-star averaged one in three straight seasons from 2016-19.

The savvy he showed over that span carried over to his first career game with the Washington Wizards, as he notched a triple-double just three quarters into the team’s season opener against the 76ers on Wednesday.

Westbrook had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists entering the fourth, and the Wizards held a 10-point lead. According to ESPN’s Stats & Info, he’s the first player over the last 25 seasons with a triple-double in the first three quarters of his team’s season opener and just the sixth player ever with a triple-double in his team debut, the first in Wizards history.

He’s the first Wizard with a triple-double since Bradley Beal in January 2019. Unfortunately, Westbrook’s penchant for scoring, rebounding and dishing passes didn’t do much for the team defensively and Washington allowed Philadelphia to come back for the 113-107 win.

Westbrook finished with 21 points, 11 rebound and 15 assists.

Westbrook’s three-year run of triple-doubles ended last season after he was traded to the Houston Rockets and forced into a much different role. After Wednesday’s game, another streak may be on the horizon for him in D.C.