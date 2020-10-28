Brad Beal reminds Wizards fans ‘flexibility if we aren’t winning’ went into contract decision

While this Washington Wizards offseason has been filled with optimism and warm, fuzzy feelings surrounding the future of the organization, Bradley Beal quickly snapped the fanbase back to reality when he joined New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Reddick on a recent episode of the Old Man and the Three podcast.

'Flexibility if we aren't winning' went into Beal's contract decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

While this Washington Wizards offseason has been filled with optimism and warm, fuzzy feelings surrounding the future of the organization, Bradley Beal quickly snapped the fanbase back to reality when he joined New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Reddick on a recent episode of the Old Man and the Three podcast.

Beal was asked about his decision to sign a two-year $72 million contract extension (second-year player option) with the Wizards last offseason, and his answer was as candid as you’d expect.

“It was more or less ‘do I want to have something built around me?’ or ‘do I want to test the waters?'” Beal said. “I signed my deal and structured it to where I still have some flexibility because at the end of the day I still want to win. The organization has to show me that we want to win”

“I want to see what John’s like as well,” Beal continued. “There’s always going to be hope in that direction but you still want to protect yourself and be selfish in that regard. How can I create some type of flexibility for myself if we aren’t winning?

This isn’t the first time Beal has expressed this sentiment, but these comments serve as a healthy reminder to Washington that they need to be competitive fast.

“I’m trying to win,” Beal said. “They [Wizards] know that and they have to show that.”