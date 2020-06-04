Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards: 'We will no…

Wizards: ‘We will no longer shut up and dribble’

Dave Johnson

June 4, 2020, 10:53 AM

John Wall told the Washington Wizards podcast Full Court Press the team wanted to send a unified statement amid the unrest from the George Floyd killing. (Courtesy Washington Wizards Podcast Network)

On Sunday, the Washington Wizards released what they called a unified statement in response to the death of George Floyd. The message consisted of a collection of quotes from Wizards players.

“Me and Brad [Beal], as leaders of the team, we started talking,” John Wall told the podcast Full Court Press on the Washington Wizards Podcast Network. “Then we had a group chat with all the players and we came up with the message, and asked the guys, ‘Do you agree with what we’re posting and do you want to join us?’ They all did. I think it sends a message that as players, we are sticking together and understand what is going on in the world right now.”

The post included four quotes:

“We hope there will be change,” Wall said on the podcast. “I think having these peaceful protests and stars and heroes that the world looks up to speaking up and not staying silent is going to help a lot.

“Some of us have a lot of anger built up, but you can’t let the anger release and do things that is not right at this time. You have to go out and vote in our cities and that’s how you can start actively hoping for change.”

