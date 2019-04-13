Wizards’ Devin Robinson arrested after fight with Philadelphia Eagle

Washington Wizards' 2-way player Devin Robinson was arrested and likely won't be playing with the Wizards next season, according to a Saturday news release from the team.

“We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season,” the release said.

Robinson was arrested after an argument turned into a physical fight outside the Opera Night Club on I Street in Northwest D.C., according to D.C. police.

Jalen Deshawn Mills, a 25-year-old cornerback for the Eagles, was also arrested after the fight.

Both men have been charged by police with disorderly affray.

Robinson, a Chesterfield, Virginia-native, was hospitalized after the fight.

Robinson, who played in seven games this past season for the Wizards, went undrafted out of Florida in 2017, and was also with the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League this season.

