Wizards lose to Bulls 126-120 in a close contest at United Center

The Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls 126-120 in a close contest at United Center.

Trailing by one after a Troy Brown Jr. (9 points, 10 rebounds) dunk, the Wizards proceeded to foul Bulls’ guard Ryan Arcidiacono, who only hit one of two chances at the charity stripe.

Bradley Beal (27,7,7) tied up the game with little to no time remaining in regulation, and Jim Boylen decided to get the ball to Robin Lopez, who may have gotten away with too many steps, sending the game to overtime.

Kris Dunn (26 points, 13 assists) nailed a triple to put the Bulls up in extra time.

With 90 seconds to play in OT, Bobby Portis (15 points) hoisted a three-pointer that couldn’t find the bottom of the net. On the ensuing play, Dunn drew the foul but went 0/2 at the line.

Beal was then fouled by rookie guard Shaquille Harrison in 3-point territory.

Beal went 2-for-3 at the line and down two points with 44.6 ticks left on the clock, the Wizards allowed Lauri Markkanen (33 points, 12 rebounds) to nail a three, and by then, the game was out of reach. Jabari Parker finished with 28 points off the bench.

What’s next: Wizards host the Nuggets Thursday at Capital One Arena.

