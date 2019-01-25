Wizards look to bounce back in Orlando after loss to Warriors

The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Magic on Friday in Orlando. The Wizards are looking to bounce back from a 126-118 loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Magic on Friday in Orlando. The Wizards are looking to bounce back from a 126-118 loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What to watch for

Can Beal add to All-Star resume? It was confirmed Thursday night Bradley Beal will not be an All-Star starter. However, he still has a decent chance to make the roster as a reserve. Entering Thursday, he was averaging 24.7 points, five rebounds and five assists per game — all career highs. Staying in the hunt. The Wizards are hanging around in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, beginning Thursday two days out of the eighth and final playoff spot. Washington’s won four of its past six, and if this keeps up, should they be buyers at the trade deadline to push for the postseason? Opponent to watch. Nikola Vucevic. The 7-footer has been a topic of trade rumors, and there’s a reason why: He’s averaging a double-double with a team-high 20.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.

On MLK Day this past Monday, Bradley Beal took some time to reflect on King’s legacy:

How to watch

Coverage begins on NBC Sports Washington at 6 p.m. Livestream it here.

Quote of the day

Bradley Beal on his All-Star prospects: “I don’t let it consume me. It’s not like a goal of mine like, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta be an All-Star.’ If I am, it’s great. It’s even more motivation to continue to get better. Even if I’m not an All-Star, I’m not going to be mad or upset.”

Last time these teams met

Washington beat Orlando 117-109 on Nov. 12.

Stat to know

70: Points in the paint the Warriors scored against the Wizards on Thursday. Washington will have to do a better job down low against the likes of Vucevic, Mo Bamba and Aaron Gordon on Friday.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

Related story: Where do the Wizards and Magic stand in our NBA Power Rankings?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.