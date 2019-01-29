202
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards’ comeback falls short,…

Wizards’ comeback falls short, team falls to Cavs on the road

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington January 29, 2019 10:47 pm 01/29/2019 10:47pm
Share

Albeit a disappointing outcome in Cleveland, Scott Brooks' bench came alive late in the Tuesday night matchup, competing until the final buzzer.

WASHINGTON — Despite a spirited comeback, the Wizards (21-29) fell to the Cavaliers (11-41) 116-113 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Albeit a disappointing outcome in Cleveland, Scott Brooks’ bench came alive late in the Tuesday night matchup, competing until the final buzzer.

Wizards’ reserves Jordan McRae (15 pts), and Gary Payton II (11 pts) brought the squad back from a 25-point deficit to within 3 points of the Cavs with 18.5 seconds to play in regulation.

Defending what could’ve been a five-second violation on the inbound, the Wizards were forced to foul Cavs forward Cedi Osman. Luckily for Brooks, the swingman missed both opportunities to put the game out of reach at the charity stripe.

Rookie guard Troy Brown (6 pts) turned the ball over on the game-tying out-of-bounds play and the Cavaliers dribbled out the rest of the clock, acquiring their second victory against Washington on the season.

Bradley Beal lead the Wizards with 31 points on 10-20 shooting. On the opposing sideline, the Cavaliers got 28 and 26 from Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman, respectively, leading them to victory.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards host Indiana (32-17) tomorrow night at Capital One Arena, hoping to get the season back on track.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
cavaliers NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports wizards
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
See Super Bowl LIII commercials early
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Today in History: Feb. 1
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods