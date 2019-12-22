Redskins lose Haskins, then to Giants in overtime

Dwayne Haskins again lost the rookie QB duel with Daniel Jones in the New York Giants' 41-35 overtime victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Giants_Redskins_Football_70622 New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones works out prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_68247 New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Giants_Redskins_Football_14913 New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) falls into the end zone for a touchdown after making a catch on a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones, not visible, as Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. Giants' Golden Tate (15) reacts on the play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Giants_Redskins_Football_78844 New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones, not visible, as Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_09727 New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, center left, congratulates tight end Kaden Smith after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Giants_Redskins_Football_92222 Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, bottom, lies on the ground after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter, not visible, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. Haskins walked to a cart and was taken off the field after the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_58704 Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and tight end Hale Hentges (88) celebrate after they connected for a touchdown pass and catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_41473 Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_36115 Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) dives over a scrum while scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_63465 New York Giants defensive end B.J. Hill (95) and linebacker Markus Golden (44) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants_Redskins_Football_94905 Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) APTOPIX_Giants_Redskins_Football_33745 Washington Redskins linebacker Nate Orchard, right, blocks a punt attempt by New York Giants punter Riley Dixon during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Giants Redskins Football Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins walks with trainers to a cart while being taken off the field after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones put together the best performance of his rookie season fresh off an ankle injury, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdown passes in the New York Giants’ 41-35 overtime victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Jones was 28 of 42 in his first action since missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle. He tossed two TDs to Kaden Smith — including the game-winner — and also connected with Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Cody Latimer. His career-best fifth TD pass, 3 yards to Smith, came with 4:15 left in overtime after the Redskins (3-12) tied it in the final minute of regulation.

Barkley was the perfect complement for Jones and tormented a Redskins secondary missing several regulars. He was responsible for 279 total yards: 189 rushing and 90 receiving and a score each way.

The trio of Jones, Barkley and Shepard showed further evidence that whoever is running the Giants (4-11) next season has talented building blocks to work with on offense, along with a high draft pick.

With the loss, the Redskins moved into the driver’s seat to draft Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.

The Chase Young Bowl was a showcase of prolific playmaking and porous defense. Barkley ran for 108 yards on his first four carries, while Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two TD passes before injuring his left ankle on the first play of the second half.

Veteran Case Keenum relieved Haskins and threw his first passes since Oct. 24, when he was concussed at Minnesota. He was 16 of 22 for 158 yards and rushed for the tying score with 29 seconds left in the fourth.

With and without Haskins, the Redskins offense similarly showed off some young weapons to entice a strong coaching candidate. Undrafted free agent receiver Steven Sims caught two TD passes, and third-round steal Terry McLaurin had seven receptions for 86 yards.

SAQUON GOES OFF

Barkley came into the day with just one run of 40-plus yards this season. He busted out a 32-yard run on New York’s first possession and turned Redskins safety Montae Nicholson inside out during a 67-yard TD on his fourth carry.

He also had the game’s longest reception at 51 yards when Jones found him wide open in the first quarter.

HASKINS HURT

When Haskins injured his right ankle earlier this month at Green Bay, the 15th overall pick insisted he wasn’t coming out. He wasn’t afforded the opportunity to show the same toughness Sunday after a sack by Giants linebacker Markus Golden had him hobbling off the field favoring his left ankle before being carted off.

MORE PETERSON HISTORY

When he scored early in the fourth quarter, Washington’s Adrian Peterson recorded his 111th career rushing touchdown. That broke a tie with Walter Payton and put Peterson in sole possession of fourth on the NFL’s career list.

INJURIES

Giants: RT Mike Remmers left in the first half with a concussion. … LB Alec Ogletree was absent from the first series on with a back injury.

Redskins: McLaurin was injured while making a catch with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He was evaluated for head and shoulder injuries. … Lost RT Morgan Moses to a knee injury in the third quarter shortly after Haskins was knocked out of the game. … S Montae Nicholson injured his neck in overtime. … Played without cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, who were out with hamstring injuries.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in what could be Pat Shurmur’s last game as coach.

Redskins: Visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday in what’s expected to be interim coach Bill Callahan’s final game, which has been flexed to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

