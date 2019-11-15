Loudoun Co. officials investigate death of woman taken to hospital by Redskins player

The Washington Redskins say they are aware of an investigation involving safety Montae Nicholson and are cooperating with authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified the unconscious woman who was brought to a Northern Virginia hospital by two men, including a Washington Redskins player, shortly before she died.

Julia E. Crabbe, 21, of Reston, Virginia, was brought to the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, with what hospital personnel described as a drug overdose, said sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

Loudoun County investigators are still trying to determine what happened before Crabbe was brought to the hospital by Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson and another man.

Troxell said investigators were notified of the emergency with a call from hospital personnel at around 2 a.m., after the woman had been pronounced dead.

A search warrant was served at an Ashburn home, but Troxell did not identify whose home it was.

The matter is still being classified as a death investigation, Troxell said.

“New information is still coming in. We’re trying to establish the time and events of the evening,” Troxell said.

He would not characterize whether investigators know what the relationship is between Crabbe, Nicholson and the other man.

Nicholson did not practice Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Earlier, the Redskins said they were aware of the investigation involving Nicholson and were cooperating with local authorities.

“We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter,” said the team in a news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

