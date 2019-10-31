‘No trust’ with Redskins: Trent Williams reveals reason for hold out

Washington Redskins offensive Tackle Trent Williams spoke Thursday for the first time since ending his holdout that lasted over five months.

The seven-time Pro Bowler talked about how his contract status and playing with no guarantees were factors in his decision to stay away from the team.

He spoke, as well, about his reason for no longer trusting the Redskins organization or the medical staff. Williams said he believes team doctors a growing tumor did not take seriously enough — a rumor that was indeed cancerous.

“I almost lost my life. Seriously, I almost lost my life,” Williams said. “You’re 30 and coming off seven straight Pro Bowls and a doctor tells you to get your affairs in order. It’s not going to sit well with you. It still doesn’t. It’s a scary thing to go through. Think how you describe to your 9-year-old, your 5-year old that daddy might not be here. It’s tough,” he told reporters.

The 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he is OK, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday when he returned to the team, Williams failed a physical because he was not able to comfortably put on a helmet.

While head coach Bill Callahan is hopeful Williams will return at some point this season, it is still unclear whether he will return to practices or games.

Williams evaded commenting on whether the relationship between him and Redskins team President Bruce Allen could be mended, responding with, “Next question.”

He said there was “no trust” with the Redskins, cracking a smile when asked if he wanted to be traded.

In a statement obtained by NBC Sports, the Redskins said they have requested a third party to review the medical records and the care received by Williams.

Redskins statement after Trent Williams comments this afternoon. Team sources believe the results of the review will look different. This won’t stop for a while. pic.twitter.com/XAJss8cE5R — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 31, 2019

The team said it continues to “prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff.”

The Redskins take on the Bills Sunday in Buffalo at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

