What to know, who to watch for at 2019 Redskins training camp

Amid sliding attendance numbers at their games and the shock of losing a starting quarterback to a potentially career-ending injury, the Washington Redskins are hoping to whip themselves — and possibly their most loyal fans — into shape before the season officially begins.
There’s a question of how ready first-round pick QB Dwayne Haskins will be to begin his career in the NFL, even after coming off a successful career at Ohio State. Curious Skins fans should be able to get their first glimpse of Haskins’ mettle before the preseason at these training camps.
Other notable players to watch include the quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Case Keenum and running back Derrius Guice, who suffered an ACL tear in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots last year and missed the entire 2018 season. Adrian Peterson will also make his first appearance at a Skins training camp this year.
The team has also stacked its defense this year, and these training camps may give fans the chance to see if they will be the dominant force that some analysts are predicting.
Training camps will be held at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia.
The 22 on-field open sessions are open to the public. Mobile passes can be reserved online, or through the My Redskins App.
The camp is open to all ages. There will be youth fitness obstacle courses along with interactive tents with special events, giveaways and other unique fan experiences.
Players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures if their schedules permit it, but the team does not guarantee that all attending fans will get to meet a specific player or coach.
Schedule
Training Camp runs July 25 to Aug. 11.
Thursday, July 25
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Friday, July 26
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Military Appreciation Day, presented by Geico Military
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Fan Appreciation Day
Camp Opens: 11 a.m.
Practice: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
No Walkthrough
Camp Closes: 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Social Media Day, presented by NBC Sports Washington
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Break Period — No Player Activity
Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.
Camp Closes: 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Kids Day
Camp Opens: 12:30 p.m.
Practice: 1:35 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.
No Walkthrough
Camp Closes: 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Youth Football Day & Gatorade Junior Training Camp
Camp Opens: 12:30 p.m.
Practice: 1:35 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.
No Walkthrough
Camp Closes: 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.
Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
No Walkthrough
Camp Closes: 12 p.m.
Security
Any bag brought to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center is subject to a security search. If a prohibited item is found during a search, visitors can either throw it away or return the item to their car.
The following items are prohibited at the training center:
- Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use
- Audio/video recorders, professional cameras (at the request of promoters, use of cellphones may be prohibited during events) and tripods, depending upon the promoter request
- Pop-up tents or shelters
- Fireworks or other explosives
- Flags or signs with poles
- Laser pens or pointers of any type
- Noisemakers or air horns
- Oversized bags
- Pepper spray/mace
- Chains, knives and spiked jewelry
- Weapons, knives, firearms or anything that security/police deem a weapon
- Drones or any other unmanned aircraft
- Bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, scooters (motorized or push), hover boards, Segways
- Megaphones, PA systems, air horns
- Pets (service animals exempt)
- Flyers/stickers
- Any other items deemed unacceptable by event/facility management
What to bring
There are no bleachers at the practice camp site, so the team recommends that fans bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase on-site, but fans can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Parking
Parking is provided through the city of Richmond.
Parking passes can be purchased for a $10 cash-only fee. Passes allow for same-day re-entry. All parking lots are within two blocks of the training camp.
Parking lots open no earlier than 30 minutes before the beginning of each camp and will remain open no longer than 30 minutes after the end of camp.
Daily parking
- 928 North Meadow St. (500 spaces)
- Handicapped parking: DMV Parking Lot at the Corner of DMV Drive and W. Leigh Street — (43 spaces)
Weekend and Fan Appreciation Day parking
- DMV Parking Lots located at 2300 West Broad St.
