What to know, who to watch for at 2019 Redskins training camp

Here's what you need to know ahead of the 2019 Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond, Virginia.

Amid sliding attendance numbers at their games and the shock of losing a starting quarterback to a potentially career-ending injury, the Washington Redskins are hoping to whip themselves — and possibly their most loyal fans — into shape before the season officially begins.

There’s a question of how ready first-round pick QB Dwayne Haskins will be to begin his career in the NFL, even after coming off a successful career at Ohio State. Curious Skins fans should be able to get their first glimpse of Haskins’ mettle before the preseason at these training camps.

Other notable players to watch include the quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Case Keenum and running back Derrius Guice, who suffered an ACL tear in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots last year and missed the entire 2018 season. Adrian Peterson will also make his first appearance at a Skins training camp this year.

The team has also stacked its defense this year, and these training camps may give fans the chance to see if they will be the dominant force that some analysts are predicting.

Training camps will be held at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The 22 on-field open sessions are open to the public. Mobile passes can be reserved online, or through the My Redskins App.

The camp is open to all ages. There will be youth fitness obstacle courses along with interactive tents with special events, giveaways and other unique fan experiences.

Players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures if their schedules permit it, but the team does not guarantee that all attending fans will get to meet a specific player or coach.

Schedule

Training Camp runs July 25 to Aug. 11.

Thursday, July 25

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Military Appreciation Day, presented by Geico Military

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Fan Appreciation Day

Camp Opens: 11 a.m.

Practice: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.

No Walkthrough

Camp Closes: 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Social Media Day, presented by NBC Sports Washington

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

Break Period — No Player Activity

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. — 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Kids Day

Camp Opens: 12:30 p.m.

Practice: 1:35 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

No Walkthrough

Camp Closes: 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Youth Football Day & Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Camp Opens: 12:30 p.m.

Practice: 1:35 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

No Walkthrough

Camp Closes: 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.

No Walkthrough

Camp Closes: 12 p.m.

Security

Any bag brought to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center is subject to a security search. If a prohibited item is found during a search, visitors can either throw it away or return the item to their car.

The following items are prohibited at the training center:

Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use

Audio/video recorders, professional cameras (at the request of promoters, use of cellphones may be prohibited during events) and tripods, depending upon the promoter request

Pop-up tents or shelters

Fireworks or other explosives

Flags or signs with poles

Laser pens or pointers of any type

Noisemakers or air horns

Oversized bags

Pepper spray/mace

Chains, knives and spiked jewelry

Weapons, knives, firearms or anything that security/police deem a weapon

Drones or any other unmanned aircraft

Bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, scooters (motorized or push), hover boards, Segways

Megaphones, PA systems, air horns

Pets (service animals exempt)

Flyers/stickers

Any other items deemed unacceptable by event/facility management

What to bring

There are no bleachers at the practice camp site, so the team recommends that fans bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase on-site, but fans can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Parking

Parking is provided through the city of Richmond.

Parking passes can be purchased for a $10 cash-only fee. Passes allow for same-day re-entry. All parking lots are within two blocks of the training camp.

Parking lots open no earlier than 30 minutes before the beginning of each camp and will remain open no longer than 30 minutes after the end of camp.

Daily parking

928 North Meadow St. (500 spaces)

Handicapped parking: DMV Parking Lot at the Corner of DMV Drive and W. Leigh Street — (43 spaces)

Weekend and Fan Appreciation Day parking

DMV Parking Lots located at 2300 West Broad St.

